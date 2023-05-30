News and Brews launches June 1

The Electric is launching a News and Brews program on June 1.

The program includes local reporters hanging out in some of our favorite watering holes where we’ll be available for an informal chat about who we are, how we do the news and the state of the local news industry.

Future programs will also include themes related to local news and guests.

The first News and Brews is June 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mighty Mo with Jenn Rowell of The Electric and Tom Wylie of KRTV.

