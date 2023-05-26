Library launching summer reading June 2

The Great Falls Public Library is launching their summer reading program on June 2.

“Summer slide” is a decline in reading ability and other academic skills that can occur over the summer months when school isn’t in session, according to the library.

“The best way to prevent summer slide and improve school success is to keep kids reading and participating in educational activities throughout the summer,” according to the library.

Court appoints monitor for June 6 library levy election

From June 2 through Aug. 12, the library is providing prizes and free activities to encourage reading.

Children up to 18-years-old can win prized for every five hours they read and families can track their reading using the library’s Beanstack app or a traditional paper log.

Weekly events at the library include storytime, toddler time, kindness crafts, a puppet show, Lego Club and more.

See the Library Calendar for details on all of the events.

Teens 12-18-years-old can sign up for a free Library Loot Box that includes personalized library book selections, treats and prizes.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library kickoff party is May 10

The boxes will be available beginning June 2 and teens can keep the prizes and return the library books by their due date.

Those who complete two out of three of the books included in the box will be entered into a drawing for a Nintendo Switch OLED preloaded with games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

