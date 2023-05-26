City utility department hours changing for summer staff meetings

The City of Great Falls utilities department is typically closed the first Thursday of the month until 10:15 a.m. for a staff meeting and departmental training.

For June and August 2023, the meeting and training schedule has been modified.

On June 1, the utilities pay window and customer service will be open until 9:45 am. Then, the office will close from 9:45 a.m. to noon.

The staff meeting scheduled for Aug. 3,will be rescheduled to Aug. 2 and the office will be closed until 10:15 a.m.

During the office closures, payments can be placed in the drop box outside the Convention Center, processed online or over the phone by calling 406-727-7660 option 1 to make a payment and then option 1 for a utility payment.

Calls directed to utilities customer service will roll to voice mail, and messages will be returned in the order in which they are received. Messages will be returned as quickly as possible, but expect delays due to the increased call volume, according to the city.

“The City of Great Falls utilities department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. With ongoing training, the staff looks forward to the opportunity to serve the community better,” according to the city.

Questions may be directed to utilities customer service at 406-727-7660.

