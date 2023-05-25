Street sweeping May 30-June 1

The city’s street sweeping schedule for May 30 through June 1 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

May 30: All avenues from 1st Avenue Northwest to 8th Avenue Northwest from 4th Street Northwest to Watson Coulee Road; streets and avenues from 11th Street Northwest to 15th Street Northwest from 10th Avenue Northwest to Valley View Drive

May 31: All streets and avenues from Smelter Avenue to 14th Avenue Northwest from 6th Street Northwest to 6th Street Northeast including 17th Avenue Northeast from 3rd Street Northwest to 6th Street Northeast

June 1: All streets and avenues from Smelter Avenue Northwest to Skyline Drive Northwest from 6th Street Northwest to Division Road

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

