City offices closed for Memorial Day
The City of Great Falls offices will be closed on May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
The Community Recreation Center, Great Falls Public Library and Animal Shelter will also be closed.
There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule.
The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at:
- City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net
- Citizen complaint and request form: https://greatfallsmt.net/
community/online-citizen- complaint-request-form
- Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.
org/
- Mansfield Box Office ticketing: https://ticketing.
greatfallsmt.net
- Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/
- Park and Recreation registration: https://parkandrec.
greatfallsmt.net/
- Parking citation payment portal: https://greatfallscitations.
rmcpay.com/
- Utility bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/
cogf