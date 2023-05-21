Sunday Reads: May 21
This week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine Great Falls.
Reuters: US IRS to launch free tax e-file pilot program in 2024
Associated Press: US greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in Western states
The Washington Post: Bogus nurses, fake diplomas: Officials search for unqualified health workers
Billings Gazette: Billings weighs switch to curbside recycling, pay-as-you-throw trash collection
The Economist: The financial system is slipping into state control
The Washington Post: School librarians face prison time for distributing banned books
Reuters: U.S. supply chain woes shift and persist in 2023
The Washington Post: The short life of Baby Milo: A Florida mother was denied an abortion after her baby’s fatal diagnosis. He lived for 99 minutes.
The Economist: Your job is (probably) safe from artificial intelligence
The New York Times: Why do runners still race with paper pinned to their shirts?
The Washington Post: FBI misused surveillance tool on Jan. 6 suspects, BLM arrestees and others
The Economist: America’s culture wars threaten its single market
Columbia Journalism Review: Journalism’s essential value
NPR: How Atlanta’s Boot Girls are challenging the car booting industry
The Washington Post: The Internet’s memory is constantly shifting. Save what you love.
The Washington Post: Justices rule for Google, Twitter over liability for content posted by users
StreetsBlogUSA: As cities eliminate parking minimums, Congress considers getting in on the reform
The Economist: Wings v tenders: the choice says more about you than you think
NPR: Taco Bell wants to reverse a trademark given to Taco John’s for ‘taco Tuesday’
The Washington Post: Modern-day homesteaders prefer to live off the land
CNN: Pickleball is replacing Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy at malls
The New Yorker: “Debt-Limit Terror” is no way to run a superpower
The New Yorker: How virtuous are home-composter machines?
Bustle: Is therapy-speak making us selfish
NPR: Google will begin deleting accounts that have been inactive for 2 years or more
The New York Times: Amy Silverstein, who chronicled a life of three hearts, dies at 59