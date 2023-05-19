Wild Montana hosting into to hiking program

The Island Range Chapter of Wild Montana is hosting “Hiking 101: Get out there” at 6:30 p.m. May 23 in the Darkhorse Hall at Celtic Cowboy.

This program is for all hikers, but especially those who are just beginning to explore the wildlands of central Montana.

The program will include safety information and basic gear from Bighorn Outdoor Specialists, how to find detailed information about area trails that match your abilities and interests, and highlight some easy hikes.

The program includes an introduction to Wild Montana’s 2023 Wilderness Walks program, which are guided group trips.

