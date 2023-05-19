Sidewalk project closes alley

The city has contracted with MRTE, Inc. for an ADA sidewalk project.

Construction activity will temporarily close 12th Alley South between 32 and 33rd Streets South from May 17 through June 2.

The contractor will be working in the area through Aug. 14.

During construction, the alleys may be closed to through traffic and 33rd Street South may have reduced lanes.

Local access will be maintained during construction and the contractor will provide barricades, cones and closure signs.

For more information about the 33rd Street South ADA upgrade project, contact Amanda Brownlee, city civil engineer, at 407-771-1258.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

