Neighborhood council meetings May 22-26

One neighborhood council and the Council of Councils meet May 22-26.

Great Falls Citizens Council. also known as the Council of Councils, meets at 7 p.m. May 23 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Each of the nine neighborhood councils will be represented along with two City Commissioners.

Agenda items include a Great Falls Police Department update, public safety levy, long-range transportation project, EPA lead/copper rule revision, Good Neighbor Day proclamation, and council reports.

More information on the Great Falls Citizens Council, is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. May 25 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include animal control and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Want to serve on a Neighborhood Council?

Filing for the 2023 municipal elections is open through June 19.

There are nine neighborhood council districts within the City of Great Falls.

Filing for the city election opens April 20

Each district council is comprised of five members elected to a two-year term during the city’s general election on Nov. 7.

Candidates for the neighborhood council must be residents of their designated neighborhood district and qualified electors.

All newly elected officials will take office in January 2024.

No filing fees are required, but a Declaration for Nomination and Oath of Candidacy Form must be submitted to the Cascade County Election Office by June 19.

