Memorial Day ceremony set at veterans memorial

The Montana Veterans Memorial Association is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 2 p.m. May 29.

The ceremony will begin with the U.S. Navy tradition of ringing eight bells to honor the end of the watch of fallen comrades.

U.S. Navy veteran and former television personality Art Taft will serve as master of ceremonies.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Kelly Ackerman, the head of the Montana Veterans Affairs Division of the Montana Department of Military Affairs.

Ackerman has worked with the agency for 19 years and is a U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard veteran.

Marvin Weatherwax will lead the Blackfeet Veterans Honor Guard in Blackfeet Warrior Honors.

Taryn Lodge, a senior at Belt High School, will read the essay she entered in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy audio essay competition.

Lodge’s entry, “Why is the veteran important?” won first place in the Montana contest and continued on in the national competition.

The event can be viewed live on the Montana Veterans Memorial Facebook page and will be broadcast by 89.9 FM KGPR Great Falls public radio.

For more information on the Montana Veterans Memorial Memorial Day ceremony, contact Richard Liebert at 406-736-5791 or wwranch@3rivers.net.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

