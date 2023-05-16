Nominations open for 2023 Paris Gibson Award

Nominations are now open for the 13th annual Paris Gibson Award, named for the founder of Great Falls.

The award was established to honor the citizen who best embodies the vision and excellence exemplified by Paris Gibson.

To be eligible for the award, selected by previous Paris Gibson Award winners, a nominee must meet the following criteria:

is currently a resident of Great Falls;

has provided significant impact to the City of Great Falls;

has provided leadership for the community through volunteerism; and

has performed selfless action for the betterment of the community

The award winner will receive a $500 check provided by Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc., which may be given to a local charity of the winner’s choice; a dinner for two at P. Gibson’s, donated by the restaurant; and a ride in a 1918 Model T Ford provided by Kurt Baltrusch of the Skunk Wagon Club in the 4th of July parade.

The winner will be announced before the Great Falls Municipal Band Concert at 7 p.m. June 28 in the Mansfield Convention Center.

Nomination forms are available at the Park and Recreation Office, 1700 River Drive N. or online here.

The deadline for nominations is June 2.

Prior winners are:

Doug Wicks, 2010;

Norma Ashby, 2011;

Greg Hall, 2012;

Ian and Nancy Davidson, 2013;

Gene Thayer, 2014;

Bill and Joan-Nell Macfadden, 2015;

Arlyne Reichert, 2016;

Sheila Rice, 2017;

Brad Talcott and Linda Caricaburu, 2018;

Chuck and Gerry Jennings, 2019;

Judy Ericksen, 2020;

David and Tanya Cameron, 2021;

Bud Nicholls, 2022.

For questions about the award, contact Susie McIntyre, 406-453-9706.

