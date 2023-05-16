Craft Beer Week, Brew Fest returns to Great Falls in June

Craft Beer Week returns to Great Falls June 5-10.

This year’s week include tap takeovers, dinner pairings, a craft beer obstacle course, golf scramble and the largest brew fest featuring only Montana breweries.

Registration is open for the ‘build your own kegerator‘ class on June 7 at the Mighty Mo Brew Pub, when you can learn to build your own kegerator out of a chest freezer.

The class is limited and the cost is $40 per person. Sign up at the Mighty Mo.

Registration is open for the craft beer obstacle course on June 8 at The Block.

Teams are full for the golf scramble on June 9, but the after party at Vintage Sellers is open to the public. Beers and food will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale for the BrewFest on June 10 downtown.

There are 100 VIP tickets available and general admission tickets are also available.

Check the website and Facebook page for details on the tap takeovers and dinner pairings.

Volunteers are also needed throughout the week and you can find more details and sign up here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

