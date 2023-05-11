Street sweeping May 15-18

The street sweeping schedule for May 15-18 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the street 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.

May 15: All streets and avenues from 23rd Street South to 25th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South; all streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 20th Street South from 17th Avenue South to 29th Avenue South, including Castle Pines.

May 16: All streets and avenues from Upper River Road to 9th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 21st Avenue South; 21st Avenue South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.

May 17: All streets and avenues from Fox Farm Road to Treasure State Drive from Park Garden Road to Country Club Boulevard; also Belview Palisade

May 18: All streets and avenues east of Fox Farm Road from Country Club Boulevard to Grizzly Drive; also Market Place Drive and 14th Street Southwest.

