Street sweeping schedule May 8-11

The street sweeping schedule for May 8-11 is below.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the area 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

May 8: All streets and avenues from 46th Street South to 57th Street South from 1st Avenue South to 10th Avenue South; 57th Street South from 10th Avenue South to the city limits.

May 9: All streets and avenues 32nd Street South to 47th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 15th Avenue South; streets and avenues from 39th Street South to 41st Street South from 15th Avenue South to 20th Avenue South

May 0: All streets and avenues from 15th Avenue South to Whispering Ridge from 32nd Street South to 38th Street South; streets and avenues from 25th Street South to 32nd Street South from 10th Avenue South to 18th Avenue South

May 11: All streets and avenues from 9th Street South to 20th Street South from 10th Avenue South to 17th Avenue South

