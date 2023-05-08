Book sale starts May 11 at library

The Friends of the Library annual book sale starts May 11 on the third floor of the Great Falls Public Library at 301 2nd Ave. N.

The sale dates and times are:

May 11: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., full price

May 12: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., full price

May 13: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., full price

May 18: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., half price

May 19: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. half price

May 20: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., sack sale

All of the money raised goes to support the Great Falls Public Library.

Great Falls library goes live with statewide partner program Feb. 1

Last year, funds from the Friends book sale supported the library’s electronic newsletter, the production of a documentary about Alma Smith Jacobs, updating the library website, Book Club Kit software, and expanded courier service to support the library joining the Partners.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

