May 2 election results posted to county website

Results of the May 2 election have been posted to the county website.

The website isn’t dated for when the updates were posted. The county website system did not send a notification that results were posted as it does when other updates are posted to the website such as meeting notifications, bid postings, road closures and other information alerts.

The website also includes a thank you for those who helped with the election.

“A huge thank you to all those who helped make the May 2, 2023 elections a success. In spire of the many obstacles, some of which included the closing of our mail services, COVID, and technical difficulties with the vote tabulation equipment, and a completely new election system at the state level, the election was completed,” the elections office posted to their page on the county website.

Great Falls Public Schools board election results were made available around 9:30 p.m. May 3.

On May 4, the Fort Shaw Irrigation District emailed Sandra Merchant, county clerk and recorder, to request details of their election.

Charla Merja of the district board received results after 2 p.m. May 4.

Results of the election will not be final until the canvas is completed, which is usually about two weeks after the election.

The unofficial results, according to the elections office, are:

Great Falls Public Schools

Bill Bronson: 7,833

Rodney Meyers: 3,620

Tony Rosales: 3,346

Kim Skornogoski: 7,773

Amie Thompson: 7,996

Fort Shaw Irrigation District

Cole Nelson: 2,494

John Meyers: 4,443

Riley Denning: 1,977

Kennard Steinke: 5,370

Jason Campbell: 5,216

Elliot Merja: 2,131

West Great Falls Drainage District

Scott Lankford: 50

Sandy Jo Mares: 90

Gore Hill Water and Sewer District

Richard Cochran: 55

Collette Phillippe: 61

David Wayne Schuler: 120

Stockett Water and Sewer District

Dawn Oriet: 5

Kaleen Anderson: 19

Melvin Brown: 32

Lanni Klasner: 13

