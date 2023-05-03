Software upgrade impacting municipal court

The Great Falls Municipal Court is implementing a software upgrade May 8-19.

The system installation will impact some of the court’s functions and open court hours for appearances.

Open court sessions will not be available from May 8-19.

If an appearance is required in open court during the closure, court staff will provide further instructions for rescheduling.

The court window will remain open during the entire system upgrade to assist the public and accept payments.

The window hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Online payments will be unavailable for a portion of this upgrade.

For information on the availability of online payments or open court questions, contact the court at 406-771-1380.

During the upgrade, many staff members will be in training and unable to answer calls immediately. Leave a detailed voicemail with a name, phone number and information regarding the call. Staff will return the phone call as soon as possible.

“The Great Falls Municipal Court apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the software implementation and looks forward to the efficiencies and functionalities the upgrades will provide,” according to a court release.

