Marine Corps fighter jets training over Great Falls
Fighter jets are flying over Great Falls for a training exercise.
The jets are F/A-18 Hornets and F-5N Tiger II, according the Montana Air National Guard.
The units participating are, according to the Montana Air National Guard:
- Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 is a reserve United States Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet squadron, known as the “Cowboys”. The squadron is based at NASJRB Fort Worth, Texas and falls under the command of Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.
- Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 is an adversary squadron of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, flying the F-5N Tiger II.