Marine Corps fighter jets training over Great Falls

Fighter jets are flying over Great Falls for a training exercise.

The jets are F/A-18 Hornets and F-5N Tiger II, according the Montana Air National Guard.

The units participating are, according to the Montana Air National Guard:

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 112 is a reserve United States Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet squadron, known as the “Cowboys”. The squadron is based at NASJRB Fort Worth, Texas and falls under the command of Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing.

Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401 is an adversary squadron of the United States Marine Corps Reserve, from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, flying the F-5N Tiger II.

