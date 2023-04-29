Sunday Reads: April 30

Happy weekend Great Falls, enjoy the sunshine!

NPR: Fox News settles Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit

The Economist: How the war split the mafia

Montana Free Press: Senate passes Montana’s hot-button ‘obscenity bill’

Montana Free Press: Montana Republican House Speaker refuses to recognize Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr

NPR: Clarence Thomas didn’t declare lavish gifts. But federal workers are required to

The Economist: The Dominion lawsuit showed the limits of Fox’s influence over its audience

L.A. Times: $11-million contest hopes to solve California’s wildfire problem

Anchorage Daily News: Alaska Supreme Court, in landmark ruling, says partisan gerrymandering violates state constitution

The Washington Post: Foundation for Government Accountability behind child labor law rollbacks, emails show

The Washington Post: Biden inventory of old-growth forests sparks debate on protection

NPR: Alabama governor ousts an education official over a book’s stance on race

The New York Times: E.P.A. to propose first controls on greenhouse gases from power plants

Associated Press: Cities reviving downtowns by converting offices to housing

The Economist: Guam, where America’s next war may begin

The New York Times: How to leave your friends an inheritance after your death

NPR: ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ isn’t a universal story — and that’s OK

The New York Times: Tucker Carlson texts set off crisis atop Fox on eve of trial

The Washington Post: Parents who heckle Little League umps may have to umpire themselves

The New York Times: Opinion | Requiem for the newsroom

