Street sweeping May 1-5

The street sweeping schedule for May 1-4 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather.

May 1: All avenues from 26th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue to 9 th Avenue South

Avenue South May 2: All streets from 27th Street South through 38th Street South from Central Avenue South to 10th Avenue South; Central Avenue from 38th Street to 46th Street.

May 3: All streets and avenues from 38th Street South to 46th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South.

May 4: All streets and avenues from 38th Street North through 57th Street North from 10th Avenue North to 2nd Avenue North. Also Agri-Tech Park Addition.

