GFPS hosting open houses to mark bond project completion

The Great Falls Public Schools district is hosting open houses next week to celebrate the completion of bond projects.

The events are set for May 1 with one at 5:30 p.m. at Great Falls High School and one at 7 p.m. at C.M. Russell High School.

Each event will start off in the auditoriums with about an hour of introductions, thank you’s, slides and a video showcasing the different projects and donor enhancements, according to GFPS.

Each school will then have guided tours available for anyone that is interested.

The community approved a $98 million facilities bond for school construction, renovation and improvements in 2016.

Those funds cannot be used for school operations.

