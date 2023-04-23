Sunday Reads: April 23
Happy Ice Breaker day Great Falls. Here’s this week’s reading list.
The New Yorker: When the culture wars come for the public library
The Economist: Russia’s economy can withstand a long war, but not a more intense one
The Washington Post: Afghanistan has become a terrorism staging ground again, leak reveals
The Washington Post: Kremlin tried to forge an antiwar coalition of the far left and far right in Germany to hinder support for Ukraine, documents show
Wired: Why the U.S. food system is vulnerable to hackers
The New York Times: Can parrots talk over video chat? Experiment shows how they adapt and connect
The Washington Post: 4 takeaways from the Dominion v. Fox settlement
The New Yorker: The front line in the stunt-food wars
The Washington Post: Mike Lindell’s firm told to pay $5 million in ‘Prove Mike Wrong’ election-fraud challenge
The New Yorker: The origins of creativity
The Washington Post: Bed Bath & Beyond files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Santa Fe New Mexican: Chimayó weavers hope apprenticeships will help keep tradition alive
The New York Times: Are Crumbl Cookies the best or the worst? It doesn’t matter.
The Atlantic: America fails the civilization test