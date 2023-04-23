City considering code amendment for multifamily housing

The city planning board will consider a proposed code amendment during their April 25 meeting pertaining to multifamily zoning.

The City Commission adopted Title 17, the land development code in 2005 and it was been updated multiple times.

Over the last few years, city planned staff has received numerous inquiries from developers regarding multifamily dwellings within the C-2 general commercial zoning district.

Currently, the code prohibits all residential uses in the C-2 district.

Planning staff is recommending a code revision to allow multifamily residential within the C-2 district.

“This proposed code revision would diversify residential development opportunities, further encourage infill, and provide additional financial sources for commercial development projects,” according to the staff report.

The planning board must review the staff proposal and make a recommendation to the commission.

“Given the city’s interest in incentivizing more housing development in the community, staff believes the amendment will have broad community support from property owners and the development community,” according to the staff report.

