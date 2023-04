The Electric hosted a Great Falls Public Schools candidate forum on April 19.

There are three positions on the May ballot for three-year terms.

The incumbents, Bill Bronson, Kim Skornogoski and Amie Thompson all filed for reelection.

Rodney Meyers and Tony Rosales are also running for those seats.

GFPS discusses election details

Ballots are out and are due by 8 p.m. May 2.

The video from the forum is below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook