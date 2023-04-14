Two neighborhood councils meet April 17-20

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. April 17 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center conference room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include animal shelter, animal control, school board candidate Rodney Meyers, Touro parking lot conditional use permit, park clean-up, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC5, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. April 20 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include the Downtown Safety Alliance efforts and library levy, school board candidate Rodney Meyers, CommUnity Clean Up, council vacancy, and neighborhood concerns.

Parties interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2023.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

