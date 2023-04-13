The city street sweeping schedule for April 17-20 is below.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street from 7 .m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.

April 17 : All avenues from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South from 3rd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and 1st and 2nd Avenues South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South.

All avenues from 2nd Street South to 13th Street South from 3rd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South and 1st and 2nd Avenues South from 9th Street South to 13th Street South. April 18 : All avenues from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.

All avenues from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North. April 19 : All streets from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North; 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

All streets from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North; 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North. April 20: All streets from 16th Street South to 26th Street South from Central Avenue to 10th Avenue South; streets and avenues from 13th Street South to 18th Street South from Valeria Way to 8th Avenue South (Chowen Springs).

