City, Veolia hosting household hazardous waste collection event

The City of Great Falls public works environmental division is partnering with Veolia North America to host a household hazardous waste collection event on April 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. just south of the Great Falls Police Department at 112 1st St. S.

Residents can bring in everything from antifreeze, gasoline, lighter fluid, paint thinner, road flares, shellac, fertilizer, pesticides, furniture polish, insect spray, cleaners, disinfectants, hair remover, nail polish and more.

Veolia North America can recycle or reuse 60 to 70 percent of the materials brought in.

For materials that can’t be recycled or reused in the conventional sense, they find alternative options.

For example, Veolia is able to fill a tanker truck with collected paint and beneficially reuse it as a replacement fuel in place of coal at a cement kiln, according to the city release.

The goal of the event is to ensure the safe and compliant management and disposal of household hazardous waste.

The event is free and open to the public.

