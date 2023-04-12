Coins for a Cause funds going to YWCA

The Downtown Safety Alliance and the Downtown Development Partnership are distributing funds collected from the 10th year of Coins for a Cause to the YWCA.

The YWCA will receive the Coins for a Cause collected for the 2022 calendar year, totaling $351.91.

The check will be presented to Sandi Filipowicz on April 19 at the YWCA, 220 2nd St. N.

City crime task force developing ideas for crime reduction recommendations

The Downtown Safety Alliance is a subcommittee of the Downtown Development Partnership and includes the Great Falls Business Improvement District, NeighborWorks Great Falls, Great Falls Police Department, Downtown Great Falls Association and Neighborhood Councils.

“Coins for a Cause was created in December 2012, as an alternative to panhandling. This is the 10th consecutive year the program has provided funds to direct service providers. Homelessness is an issue that affects everyone in our community. Giving your spare change to panhandlers is only a short-term remedy that can propagate the poverty cycle and does not create a long-term solution,” according to the Business Improvement District.

Coins for a Cause funds donated to St. Vincent de Paul’s Angel Services Center [2020]

Donations collected from containers in various downtown businesses are given to local organizations that provide direct services and resources to people in need.

Revamped Coins for a Cause program continues effort to curb panhandling in downtown Great Falls [2018]

“Donating your spare change to Coins for a Cause will help curb panhandling, support local organizations, and provide assistance to those in need. These changes will help make our downtown safer and more vibrant for everyone who lives, works, plays or visits here,” according to the BID.

The BID is a nonprofit and donations may be tax deductible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

