City Rec Center summer program registration opens April 18

Registration for Great Falls Park and Recreation Community Recreation Center summer programs and swimming lessons opens April 18 at 7 a.m.

Registration is available online and the Community Recreation Center, 801 2nd Ave N.

Summer camps include a variety of themes for various age groups including Kiddie Kamp for children entering kindergarten and first grade, Rugrats Camp for children entering second and third grade, Explorer Camp for children entering 4th and 5th grades and Outdoor Adventure Camp for children entering 6-8th grades.

Other camps include art, basketball, Blewett Kicking Camp, girls golf, and World of Game design camps.

For detailed information on camps and lessons, view the Park and Recreation Summer Guide 2023, which also includes information on special events at the Electric City Water Park, tennis camps, and general information Park and Rec facilities and programs.

For more information, contact the Community Recreation Center at 406-727-6099.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

