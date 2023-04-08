Sunday Reads: April 9
Happy weekend Great Falls.
The Washington Post: Intelligence leak exposes U.S. spying on adversaries and allies, opening a rare window on the inner workings of American espionage
The Washington Post: How did Jesus die with crucifixion? A 2017 discovery give us new clues.
The New York Times: Houston had a problem: NASA’s moon mission astronauts were late.
The Economist: The rise and rise of e-sports
Montana Public Radio: Republicans back bill to change election rules — only for the upcoming Senate race
NPR: Where did the workers go? Construction jobs are plentiful, but workers are scarce
NPR: Traffic deaths are up and police stops are down three years into the pandemic
Idaho Capital Sun: Idaho governor vetoes bill to restrict library materials
The Economist: What America’s friends should make of The Trump Show
New Jersey Monitor: New Jersey bill would track deadly car crashes involving marijuana
NPR: This is your brain on art: How music, dance and poetry can help your brain
The Washington Post: Twitter strikes New York Times’ verified badge on Elon Musk’s orders
Stateline: As book bans gain favor, some say libraries could go
The Washington Post: Tesla employees shared private footage from customers’ cars, lawsuit says
The New York Times: Work from the office, get laid off at home
The New York Times: Marvel superhero and indigenous actress holds fast to Maya roots
Associated Press: Hospital: Treatment, discharge of woman who died appropriate
NPR: Check out the deepest-swimming fish ever caught on camera
The Washington Post: They married 60 years after her parents forbade their relationship
The New York Times: Revising classic novels spurs debate about where to draw the line
NPR: More states pass laws to restrict or ban gender-affirming care for transgender kids
Eater: What effect does Michelin have on a city’s dining scene?
Literary Hub: The egg war that shaped the early history of San Francisco
The Economist: How might climate change affect European gastronomy?
The Washington Post: Salt is key in cooking. So, we debunked 7 myths about sodium and more.
The New York Times: A visit to the Peeps factory