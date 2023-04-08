Malmstrom conducting exercise April 11-19

Malmstrom Air Force Base is conducting military training exercises April 11-19 on the base and around central Montana.

The community can expect an increased presence of emergency vehicles and helicopters.

Base gate access may be affected as enhanced security procedures are performed on inbound traffic, according to Malmstrom public affairs.

The exercise involves planning and coordination across Malmstrom, as well as other installations which provides unique training for assigned units and partners, according to a Malmstrom release.

For more information or questions, contact the 341st Missile Wing public affairs office at 406-731-4050.

