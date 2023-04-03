Malmstrom considering advisory board

The Air Force is assessing the public’s interest in establishing a restoration advisory board for Malmstrom Air Force Base.

The advisory board, known as a RAB, is a community group that meets to receive and discuss information about environmental cleanup projects at a military base.

A RAB facilitates and improves communication, outreach, and transparency between the military base, the public, regulators, local governments, and interest groups for issues related to military cleanup activities. RABs offer a structured, focused, and interactive opportunity for community stakeholders to meaningfully participate in the cleanup process, according to a Malmstrom release.

RAB meetings allow RAB members and members of the community to receive updates and ask questions on the status of the environmental cleanup program at an installation.

Though RABs are not a decision-making body, they provide a forum to share valuable community insight to base and regulatory agencies.

Contact David Cox at 720-250-8551 or dcox@ieeci.com by April 24, to indicate interest in attending RAB meetings or serving as a RAB member.

