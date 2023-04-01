Easter egg hunt is April 8

The city’s annual Easter egg hunt is 11a.m. April 8 in Gibson Park.

Families should plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m. to be ready for the hunt.

The hunt will feature more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins and special prizes.

The age divisions include: 1-3, 4-6 and 7-9.

The Easter Bunny will make a guest appearance.

Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. donated again this year to make the event possible.

When the event was in danger of being canceled ten years ago due to a loss in funding, the Filipowicz’s and Steel Etc. offered to pay all expenses associated with the hunt, allowing Great Falls Park and Recreation to continue the event.

Jimmy Filipowicz said in a release that, “the Easter Egg Hunt is a great event for children and the community. We didn’t hesitate to offer our support in 2011, and entering into our tenth year, we are more committed than ever. It’s rewarding to feel the excitement in the air and to see the great time the kids have. I have a soft heart when it comes to kids and we want to see this annual tradition continue. The community has been good to our business and we want to give back.”

For more information about the hunt contact Park and Rec at 406-771-1265.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

