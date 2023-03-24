Confero mixer is May 3

The Confero Sports Foundation is partnering with Montana Rush Soccer for the second consecutive year for the Confero Sports Foundation Mixer in May.

Montana Rush Soccer will assist with raising funds to help with improvements at the soccer fields.

The mixer is 5:30-8 p.m. May 3 at Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park.

Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a book of 10 tickets. Ticket books are available for purchase at the Expo Park administrative office or by contacting a representative from Montana Rush Soccer or Confero Sports Foundation.

“The foundation is excited to concentrate their efforts with the Montana Rush Soccer program for the second consecutive year to make a significant impact for the Great Falls community,” Roger Lesofksi, foundation chair, said in a release. “Montana Rush Soccer helps bring together the Great Falls community with many different options for soccer from youth recreation all the way to adult leagues. They also help hold tournaments that help bring in visitors to our Great Falls community.”

The foundation has raised funds to promote major sporting events in Great Falls for the past 39 years, totaling more than $425,000.

The foundation has traditionally underwritten divisional and state high school basketball tournaments which Great Falls would be unable to successfully bid without its support.

Some years, the Tourism Business Improvement District has partnered with Confero and provided financial support for bidding the tournaments. Confero has also financially supported many other sporting events and is working toward bringing new major sporting events to Great Falls.

For more information about the mixer or to get involved with the foundation, contact Lesofski at rogerles@charter.net or 406-788-4661.

