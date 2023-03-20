Three Doors Down playing Voyagers Stadium in July

The Newberry and the Great Falls Voyagers have teamed up to bring Three Doors Down to Voyagers Stadium on July 23.

Three Doors Down is celebrating their sophomore album, Away From the Sun, this summer and will be playing all of the songs from the album during their concerts, plus other hits during the anniversary tour.

They’ll be playing with Candlebox.

General tickets go on sale 10 a.m. March 24.

The full event calendar of concerts and events can be found on The Newberry website or on Facebook. Tickets for these shows can be purchased online or at The Newberry box office located on 420 Central Ave. from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(Photo by: David Abbott)

