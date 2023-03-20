Market Place lane closure this week

This week, Central Excavation will be working on Market Place Drive from 14th Street Southwest to Bella Vista Drive.

The construction includes speed reduction and temporary lane closure of the eastbound lane of Market Place Drive from March 21-24.

During the construction period, the eastbound lane will be reduced to single lane traffic through the construction zone.

Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to reroute traffic.

For more information about the lane closure, contact Kris Liggett, on-site superintendent, at 406-231-8685.

