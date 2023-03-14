Local history event at library March 15

Tom Minkler and Ken Robison, local historians, will discuss Great Falls history at the Great Falls Public Library at 6:30 p.m. March 15.

The event is co-hosted by the library and Cassiopeia Books.

The historians will be discussing Minkler’s new book Montana: A Paper Trail, detailing one of the finest collections of rare Montana history in private hands.

The event is free and open to the public and copies of the book will be available for purchase.

