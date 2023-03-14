Hunter education course coming up in Ulm

An in-person hunter education course in Ulm will open soon for registration.

The course will be held at the Great Falls Trap Club in Ulm over two consecutive Friday -Saturday periods, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Friday night classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. on March 24 and 31.

Saturday classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on March 25 and April 1.

There is no charge to attend the course, but advanced registration is required and is available online.

Online registrations opens 6 p.m. March 16.

“In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are available free to anyone aged 10 and older and are led by trained volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and outdoor skills. Instructor-led courses provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience and can be particularly beneficial for people who have minimal experience in the field or handling firearms,” according to FWP.

All registrants for this event must be at least 10 years of age by April 1.

For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2023 season, they must be 12-years old by Jan. 16, 2024. Students aged 10 and 11 can take the course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12, according to FWP.

To purchase or apply for a Montana hunting license, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1985, must complete a hunter education course issued by Montana, any other state, or any Canadian province.

