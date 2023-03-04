Sunday Reads: March 5
Hope everyone enjoyed the sunshine.
The New York Times: Why we love Flaco, the escaped owl
The Washington Post: Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison in murder of wife, son
NPR: New editions of Roald Dahl books remove words deemed offensive
The New Yorker: Why S.U.V.s are still a huge environmental problem (opinion)
The Washington Post: At Ohio derailment site, EPA orders rail company to test for dioxins, a highly toxic contaminant
The New York Times: Cocaine Bear, Meet Cannabis Raccoon and McFlurry Skunk
The Washington Post: A cascade of mistakes and falsehoods leaves Fox on the brink
NPR: The real story behind fish Fridays: lust, lies and empire
The New York Times: YouTube made Emma Chamberlain a star. Now she’s leaving it behind.
The Washington Post: Facebook wants to charge you $12 just to protect your account
NPR: Keep close to your work friends, researchers say, for a long-term health boost
The Washington Post: A young turtle survived months-long journey across the Atlantic Ocean
The New York Times: Libraries are meeting the needs of their communities with more than books
The Cut: The moral supremacy of cleanliness
The New York Times: These ‘luddite’ teens are abstaining from social media
The Washington Post: Why animal skin is showing up on more restaurant menus
NPR: He proposed 60 years ago, then broke her heart. Now they’ve finally married
The New York Times: What will make hybrid work stick?
The New Yorker: Maria Pevchikh, Putin’s grand inquisitor
The Economist: America’s property market suggests recession is on the way
The New York Times: The case for sleeping with stuffed animals as an adult
The Washington Post: A history of unfree labor haunts places like Sugar Land, Texas
The New York Times: A successful editor turns debut author, surprising nearly everyone