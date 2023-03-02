Ice Breaker registration opens March 6

The 43rd annual Ice Breaker road race is April 23.

More than 3,400 runners, joggers and fitness walkers enter the race each year and range from recreational walkers, families enjoying an outing, to serious competitive runners.

The five-mile road race offers a competitive format; and the three-mile run offers both a competitive and recreational format.

Pacer the Penguin will be entered in the one-mile race and will be challenging kids of all ages.

This year, the city is using Competitive Timing, a Montana-based timing company, for timing services. The company promotes and directs some well-known Montana races such as Governor’s Cup, Race Montana Triathlon, and Kickin’ Assphault.

As part of the new timing services, registration will now be offered exclusively online or online at the Park and Recreation office.

There will no longer be a mail-in option.

All registrants will be required to provide an email address when they register. If a registrant is unable to access registration online or doesn’t have an email address, registration can be done in person at the Park and Rec office during business hours or the Civic Center April 22 or 23.

Registration begins March 6 and is Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park and Rec office at 1700 River Drive N. or online.

Special registration will be held at Scheels in Holiday Village Mall on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration moves to the Civic Center Convention Center on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and race day at the Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A late fee of $5 per registrant will apply beginning April 17.

Register by April 16 to be included in a drawing for prizes.

Entry fees are $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, with a $5 late registration fee from April 17-23.

Each participant receives a 2023 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a finisher medal and lunch after the race. The awards ceremony begins in the Convention Center around 4 p.m. and includes the prize drawings.

