Feasting in the Falls 2023

Feasting in the Falls is back.

The third annual collaboration between The Electric and the Great Falls Take Down and Take Out group is Feb. 26-March 4 with about 20 participating restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

Great Falls has an abundance of local eateries and watering holes and we support them year round, but enjoy having a little extra fun with them for our version of restaurant week.

For the week, participating restaurants, bars and coffee shops will be offering a range of specials, discounts and featured items.

So get out there, eat, drink and support local. Try new things, visit your standbys and remember your favorites for June when The Electric will open the fourth annual Great Falls Greats contest.

*How we did it: The Electric and the GF Take Down and Take Out page emailed restaurants, bars and coffee shops that participated last year and everyone we could think of to invite them to participate. We also publicly posted the sign up form multiple times. The following list includes those who opted to participate and submitted their items.

Mighty Mo Brew Pub

The Mighty Mo is bringing back their dill pickle pizza for Feasting in the Falls. It’s the Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza.

Crooked Tree Coffee

Buy 1 get 1 half off on drinks, Monday-Wednesday.

The Wild Hare

Join us March 4 from 5-8 p.m., for our first masterclass of the year!

For $75, you will be treated to a flight of exquisite tequila from El Tesoro, paired with the delectable tapas created by Harvest Craft Kitchen. Experience the rich and complex flavors of different types of tequila while savoring perfectly paired bites.

Signups are limited, sign up here or come in to Trivia Night or the Tequila Lounge Friday and Saturday evening to register.

Registration ends March 2.

Roadhouse Diner

We are offering a cheeseburger with bacon, dill pickles, onion, lettuce, mayo and fries for a deal of $10.99.

This is an opportunity to have a signature burger made with Montana beef, bacon and fries.

5th and Wine We will have a dinner special and a lunch special. If you order one of the specials you get a glass of wine or beer off a select menu for free. Flour Power Gluten Free Bakery and Beyond Flour Power will offer gluten free pie for the week.

Mrs. Wright’s Pastys

Buy two hot pastys get one frozen free. Florence Coffee Co Buy one, get one deals all week. Sunday: Heaven Latte BOGO

Monday: Mocha (Milk Chocolate or Dark Chocolate) BOGO

Tuesday: Matcha BOGO

Wednesday: Chai (Vanilla, Spiced, or Traditional) BOGO

Thursday: Carmel Macchiato BOGO

Friday Real Huckleberry Smoothie BOGO

Saturday: Lotus BOGO and White Mocha BOGO

Celtic Cowboy

Join us March 2 for a Celtic Crusade, an evening tour through France and Italy with 6 courses of Mediterranean tapas-style wine pairings. Six wines, seven tapas, and only 25 seats available!

Tickets are $75 and include gratuity. To buy tickets online, visit orders.cake.net/11285331 and enter a name and number in the special instructions.

Electric City Coffee

We’ll have daily lunch and drink specials. Check the Facebook page for details.

Tracy’s Family Diner $5 wine pours all wines and half-priced appetizers with purchase of meal. Street Burgers Free pint of beer or soda with a meal purchase, for dine-in or delivery.

Half-prices Phat Cowz loaded shakes with meal purchase, dine-in only.

Elevation

Elevation is hosting two cocktail classes on Feb. 28.

The 6 p.m. class will include a classic margarita or spicy serrano margarita with chips, salsa and queso.

The 7 p.m. class will include lemondrop martini or huckleberry lemondrop martini with a caprese appetizer.

The classes are $15 a piece, or $25 for both.

Elevation will also be launching four new flatbreads during the week: taco, cheeseburger, buffalo chicken and “The Big J,” which features their brisket and is a bit on the spicy side.

Fire Pizza

Fire Pizza typically has a brunch menu on the weekends but they’re offering it all week long for Feasting in the Falls, starting Feb. 26.

Miss Kitty’s Coffee

Order four or more drinks, and the runner gets theirs for free.

Firehouse Steamers

Two special dogs:

“Ranch Hand” topped with nacho cheese sauce, bacon, French’s onions and BBQ sauce.

“Malmstrom Missileer” topped with cream cheese, sweet hot jalapeño jelly, red onion, jalapeños and bacon.

Magpie Discount on tacos and/or specialty panini for the week Pizazz Get a free mini baguette (for take out or dine in) with the purchase of two bowls of soup.

Enbar

An 8-ounce petite ribeye steak dinner for $25.

The Block 25 percent off when mentioning Feasting in the Falls or The Electric. Nosh MT Catering Nosh is offering build your own loaded baked potatoes for the week. Brick House Bakery and Sweet Treats Brickhouse is offering a cookies and cream whipped cheesecake bowl for the week.

