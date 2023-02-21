GFPD investigating shooting

Updated at 8:50 a.m.

The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager who was walking to school.

Around 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 21, a 15-year-old male was shot while walking on the 1600 block of Valeria Way.

He was walking to Great Falls High, according to GFPD.

Two suspects were identified who fled by foot. The suspects were identified by witnesses on the scene, according to GFPD.

By 8:25 a.m. one of the suspects was in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to GFPD.

By 8:45 a.m. the second suspect was in custody and the shelter-in-place at Great Falls High was lifted.

GFPD did not have an update on the victim’s injuries.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

