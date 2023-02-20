County seeking proposals for audit services

The Cascade County Commission is seeking proposals for audit services for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. March 9.

All proposals will be opened and read in the commission meeting room in the Courthouse Annex on March 10 at 2 p.m.

County searching for new chief financial officer

Proposals can’t be modified or withdrawn for 90 days after the closing date for proposals, according to the county.

County officials will review the proposals and score them. Commissioners will award the contract to the highest scoring proposal, according to the county.

Contact Diane Brien, county accounting manager at 406-454-6611 or dbrien@cascadecountymt.gov for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

