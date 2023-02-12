Sunday Reads: Feb. 12

Hope everyone is enjoying the sunshine despite the wind.

Reuters: U.S. diesel prices drop as Europe’s ban on Russian imports begins

NPR: Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, sparks a $100 billion loss in Alphabet shares

Reuters: U.S. recession still likely despite resilient economic data – PIMCO

The New York Times: Florida officials had repeated contact with college board over African American studies

NPR: A food subsidy many college students relied on is ending with the pandemic emergency

Reuters: Walmart pushes back as major product suppliers ask for higher prices

Vice: American cars are getting too big for parking spaces

The Economist: Where the coming housing crunch will be most painful

The Washington Post: Biden says Americans’ lives don’t revolve around COVID. It should still be front and center, experts say

The Economist: The battle for internet search

The New York Times: China’s bid to improve food production? Giant towers of pigs.

Kaiser Health News: Congress told HHS to set up a health data network in 2006. The agency still hasn’t.

The Economist: DARPA, lasers and an internet in orbit

The New York Times: Reporter arrested while covering news conference in Ohio

The Washington Post: How Mina Kimes, ESPN’s football nerd, is shaping NFL coverage

Philadelphia Inquirer: Pennsylvania school funding trial decided in favor of school districts

Reuters: Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef

The Economist: How a Manchester United superfan became a conspiracy theorist

The New York Times Style Magazine: When did hospitality get so hostile?

L.A. Times: New proposed permits threaten future of outdoor dining in Los Angeles

The Washington Post: Lost dog runs back to El Paso animal shelter where she once lived

NPR: Why grocery stores are the best date spots

The New York Times: Work burnout: How to spot symptoms and what to do

The Flathead Beacon: A tale of two chefs

NPR: Rebecca Black leaves the meme in the rear view

The New York Times: 2 charged with murder in 1975 killing of an Indiana teenager

The Atlantic: We’re already living in the Metaverse

The New York Times: Opinion | This is your brain on ‘deep reading.’ It’s pretty magnificent.

Oregon Public Broadcasting: Oregon brewers and distillers help lead the nonalcoholic beverage boom

National Geographic: Hogs are running wild in the U.S.—and spreading disease

The New York Times: Two kisses we never talked about

NPR: A different type of fishing: Magnets pull trash and treasure from Baltimore Harbor

The New York Times: The queen of Everest trains while working at Whole Foods

