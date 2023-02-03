Four have filed for school board election

Filing for the May school board election is open and four candidates have filed for three seats.

Filing opened for the Great Falls Public Schools board of trustees election on Dec. 8.

Three current board members filed in December for re-election: Bill Bronson, Amie Thompson and Kim Skornogoski.

In January, Rodney Meyers filed.

Filing is open through March 23 to appear on the ballot, but the write-in filing deadline is March 30. Those who file as write-ins will not appear on the ballot.

There are three positions on the May ballot for three-year terms.

Brian Patrick, GFPS’ business operations director, explained the election timeline to board members during their Nov. 28 meeting,

The school election is set for May 2 and will cost the district an estimated $40,000, Patrick said.

That cost could change since the county’s bulk mail provider is closing at the end of February and officials are looking at options to handle that mailing.

March 31 is the deadline for the board to pass a resolution stating exact levy amounts if they plan to run a levy election, Patrick said.

That’s also the deadline to declare the election by acclamation and cancel the election if the number of candidates is equal to or less than the number of open trustee positions.

