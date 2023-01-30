MDT seeking comment on pavement preservation projects in Great Falls

The Montana Department of Transportation would like to announce and invite the public to comment on a proposal to perform pavement preservation on five roads within the Great Falls area.

The work will be done on River Drive North, Park Drive North, 2nd Street North/South, 6th Street North and 3rd Avenue South.

Proposed work on a portion of River Drive North and Park Drive North includes milling the existing surface, applying a plant mix overlay, and finishing with a seal and cover scrub seal.

Work on the remaining portion of River Drive North, 2nd Street North/South, 6th Street North, and 3rd Avenue South includes a scrub seal only.

All locations will receive new pavement markings. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the roadways, according to MDT.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed, according to MDT.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10247000.

For questions or comments, contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-454-5900 or Project Design Engineer Chris Ward at 406-454-5894.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620; telephone at 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

