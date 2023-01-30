GFPS hosting community forum on youth wellness Feb. 2

The Great Falls Public Schools district is hosting a community form on youth wellness at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at the University of Providence conference center.

The forum will include an overview of the issues currently facing youth in the community.

The event will also have a panel of stakeholders who will share data and discuss what is currently being done by the school district and its partners to address the challenges.

The audience will be encouraged to interact with the panel through out the session.

GFPS has also scheduled a community forum on school safety and student wellness for 6 p.m. April 13 at the Great Falls High School auditorium.

This forum will include a panel of district officials and community members who will discuss current local, regional and national issues pertaining to school safety and student mental health. Information will be shared about what’s currently being done at the local level.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

