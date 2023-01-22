Sunday Reads: Jan. 22

Kaiser Health News: As U.S. bumps against debt ceiling, Medicare becomes a bargaining chip

The New York Times: Regulators announce changes to nursing home rating system

The New York Times: How restaurant workers help pay to keep their wages low

Route Fifty: Mayors have affordable housing plans. But do they have the funds?

The Washington Post: Justice Dept. search of Biden home in Wilmington turns up more documents

Vice: Dollar Stores are the ‘fastest-growing’ food retailers in US, study finds

The Daily Yonder: When the slaughterhouse was a tourist attraction

The Economist: Disney’s troubles show how technology has changed the business of culture

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia mulls free school meals

Reuters: Food reserves worry Putin

The Economist: How technology can fight digital fakery

L.A. Times: Making wine while Latino

The Economist: George Santos is the congressman America deserves

