Council of Councils, Council 4 meet next week

The Great Falls Council of Councils and one council meet this week.

Great Falls Citizens Council (also known as the Council of Councils) meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Each of the nine neighborhood councils are represented along with two city commissioners.

Agenda items include new public works director introduction, police department update, traffic panel with the Montana Department of Transportation and city officials, election of officers and council reports.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include street and alley concerns, library master plan, traffic control on 57th Street, election of officers and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

