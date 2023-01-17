MDT seeking comment on road project in Neihart, Monarch

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to resurface about 25 miles of U.S. Highway 89 through Neihart and Monarch.

The project begins just north of Showdown Montana at the Meagher/Cascade County line, about eight miles south of Neihart, and extends north for 25 miles, ending near the intersection of US 89 with Oriet Road (MT 427).

Proposed work includes a scrub seal, new pavement markings, and a bridge deck crack seal at mile marker 35. The purpose of the project is to address cracking and apply a friction course to extend the service life of the existing roadway, according to MDT.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025 depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office, P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Note that comments are for project UPN 10243000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-454-5900 or acting District Projects Engineer Jeania Cereck at 406-454-5898 with questions or comments about the project.

Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

